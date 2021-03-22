Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against Daniel Bryan in the main event of WWE Fastlane.

Edge, the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match who is challenging for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, was the special outside enforcer for the match after he was able to defeat Jey Uso on SmackDown.

Edge kept his distance outside the ring and did not get involved in the championship bout at first on Sunday.

Bryan fought hard against Reigns and was able to place him into the Yes Lock multiple times. Bryan also tried to hit Reigns with his Running Knee strike, but he accidentally took out the referee instead. Reigns responded with a Spear and went to cover Bryan but there was no referee present.

This caused Edge to enter the ring to act as the new referee. Edge started to count Roman's pin, but Bryan kicked out at two. Uso, the cousin of Reigns, also got involved by attacking both Bryan and Edge with a Superkick.

Uso tried to use a steel chair, but Bryan took him out with a Running Knee. Bryan then grabbed the chair himself and tried to attack Reigns with it, however, he accidentally struck Edge instead.

Bryan was able to apply the Yes Lock for a third time, which caused Reigns to tap out. Edge, unhappy about Bryan hitting him with a chair earlier, responded by hitting both Bryan and Reigns with the chair before he left the ring.

A new referee entered the ring as Reigns was able to slide over to Bryan and pin him to remain Universal Champion. Reigns will be defending his title next against Edge at WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10 and April 11.

Alexa Bliss met Randy Orton for a unique encounter that saw the return of The Fiend Bray Wyatt , who was last seen being set on fire by Orton in December.

The Viper, before his match with Bliss, started to throw up the mysterious black substance Bliss has used on Orton in the past. Bliss used a number of tricks on Orton during the encounter as she sent fireballs at her rival and tried to have a lighting rig from the ceiling fall on top of him.

A burned hand rose from the ring and grabbed Orton's foot as The Fiend re-emerged. The Fiend looked charred with a mask that was melted and damaged by fire.

The Fiend attacked Orton with a Sister Abigail and Bliss pinned him in order to gain the victory.

Drew McIntyre was in action against his former friend turned rival Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match.

McIntyre competed in the match while wearing face paint inspired by Braveheart. The bout was violent and featured the use of kendo sticks and tables.

The former friends brawled all over the ThunderDome and into the stands where video screens are located. McIntyre threw Sheamus through a section of screens, causing a mini explosion.

Sheamus got back in control of the match with a Brogue Kick and later put McIntyre through the announcer's table with the White Noise. McIntyre recovered and nailed Sheamus with a Claymore back inside the ring to win the match.

Other moments from Fastlane included United States Champion Riddle successfully defending his title against Mustafa Ali; Retribution members T-Bar and Mace attacking Ali afterwards; Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defending their titles against Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks; Banks slapping Belair after the loss; Braun Strowman defeating Elias after Shane McMahon said he had a knee injury; Intercontinental Champion Big E successfully defending his title against Apollo Crews; and Seth Rollins defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.