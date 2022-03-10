Peacock takes a look into some of the most notorious villains in professional wrestling history in the new trailer for upcoming documentary series, WWE Evil.

The eight-part series, created, hosted and executive producerd by John Cena , will explore some of WWE's most well-known antagonists and their impact on pop culture.

Each episode will focus on a different villain from the past and present including Sasha Banks, The Miz, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, the legendary Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, the duo of The Undertaker and Kane -- known as The Brothers of Destruction -- and Hall of Famer Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The series will also feature interviews and insight from wrestling figures Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and more.

Micah Brown serves as showrunner, executive producer and director. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is executive producing, along with Kevin Dunn for WWE and Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Steve Ezell are executive producing for Bunim Murray Productions.

WWE Evil is coming to Peacock on March 24.