The Miz finally cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and Royal Rumble winner Edge selected Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The Miz used the briefcase, which grants him an instant world championship match at anytime, on Sunday following the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match in the main event.

Drew McIntyre was defending his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jeff Hardy and his former friend Sheamus inside the chamber.

The champ entered the bout third after Orton and Hardy kicked things off. The Viper was shockingly eliminated early by Kingston who was able to roll up Orton for the surprise three count. Orton retaliated by delivering RKO's to Kingston and Hardy before he exited the chamber.

Sheamus was the last competitor to enter and had a face-off with McIntyre before they started to brawl. Kingston climbed to the top of a chamber pod and took everyone out with high-flying dive.

The Celtic Warrior eliminated Kingston after nailing him with a Brogue Kick, while McIntyre eliminated Hardy after landing a Claymore. Sheamus also delivered a Brogue Kick to McIntyre, but Styles intercepted him with a Phenomenal Forearm to eliminate him from the match.

The match then came down to Styles and McIntyre. Styles got ready to perform another Phenomenal Forearm, but McIntyre stopped him in mid-air with a Claymore to win the match and retain his WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley, who had lost his United States Championship to Riddle earlier in the night, arrived onto the scene and starting attacking McIntyre. Lashley's manager and Hurt Business teammate MVP was also spotted speaking with The Miz backstage, earlier in the night.

The assault and grueling Elimination Chamber match left McIntyre barely able to defend himself as The Miz 's music hit and he officially cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Miz first landed a DDT on McIntyre but it wasn't enough.

The Miz then unleashed his Skull-Crushing Finale to pin McIntyre and become the new WWE Champion for the second time in his career.

The other Elimination Chamber match of the night involved Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and King Corbin. The winner would get to face Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship that same night.

Bryan and Cesaro kicked the match off followed by Corbin and then Zayn, who at first refused to leave his chamber pod until Cesaro knocked him around. Zayn later climbed up Uso's chamber pod with Cesaro going right after him. Zayn climbed along the cage wall to get away from Cesaro, who was able to send Zayn crashing to the floor.

Cesaro eliminated Corbin with a Sharpshooter. Owens then entered the chamber followed by Uso, the cousin of Reigns who works for the Universal Champion. KO eliminated Zayn with a Stunner.

As Zayn left the chamber, Uso quickly used the entrance door to smash Owen's arm. Uso then unleashed a flurry of Superkicks and eliminated Owens after landing a Splash from the top rope. Uso later eliminated Cesaro with a Superkick and Splash, leaving him alone with Bryan.

Uso's Splash wasn't enough to eliminate Bryan, causing Uso to perform a second Splash from the top of a chamber pod that Bryan was able to block with his knees. Bryan then connected with a Running Knee to win the Elimination Chamber and earn a Universal Championship match against Reigns.

The Big Dog wasted no time and immediately entered the ring to give Bryan his championship match right then and there. Reigns charged at Bryan with a Spear that Bryan was able to dodge and reverse into his patent submission hold, The Yes Lock.

Bryan appeared seconds away from achieving the impossible until Reigns broke free of the hold. Reigns then viciously punched Bryan and applied the Guillotine, causing the match to end as Bryan passed out.

Reigns, as he celebrated his victory, received a surprise Spear from Edge. The Rated-R Superstar then pointed to the WrestleMania 37 sign, signifying that Edge has selected Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Also on Elimination Chamber, Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended their titles against SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.