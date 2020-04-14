WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, allowing the sports-entertainment company to continue filming television programs in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis' office recently detailed the decision, stating that employees at professional sports and media production with a national audience can continue if the location is closed to the general public.

WWE was added to the list of essential businesses and services because the company is critical to Florida's economy, officials told CNN. Grocery stores, hospitals, banks, restaurants are other businesses listed as essential in Florida.

WWE has been filming episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando without fans in attendance. Wrestlemania 36 and other Pay-per-view events were also filmed at the Performance Center, a training facility for up and coming stars.

WWE resumed live shows on Monday with Raw after broadcasting taped episodes of their programs for weeks including WrestleMania 36.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement.

"We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," the company continued.

WWE has confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, whose identity remains a secret, started to experience symptoms after having dinner with two healthcare workers on March 26.

The employee was placed under quarantine and has recovered. WWE says the matter is low risk to talent and staff because no one from the company has had contact with the employee after the dinner on March 26.