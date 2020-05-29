WWE star Becky Lynch released her first ultrasound photo on Instagram and wished her fiance, Seth Rollins, a happy 34th birthday.

"This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world," Lynch said on Thursday next to a series of photos of Rollins followed by the ultrasound.

"I love you and can't wait to start this next crazy chapter with you. Happy birthday @wwerollins," she continued.

Lynch recently announced that she was pregnant with her first child during an episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw. The grappler, who was the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion in WWE history, relinquished her title to Asuka.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother," Lynch told Asuka at the time.

Lynch, also known as The Man and Rollins, became engaged in August 2019. Rollins is also a top star in WWE and continues to compete.