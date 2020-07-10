WWE star and Raw Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins announced on Twitter the birth of his first child.

"Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood," Dawkins said alongside photos of himself holding his newborn inside the hospital.

Dawkins did not specify the gender of the child. The grappler is one-half of tag team The Street Profits along with Montez Ford.

Former WWE star Sarah Logan and her husband, current WWE star Erik of tag team The Viking Raiders, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

WWE's Becky Lynch announced in May that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiance and fellow WWE competitor Seth Rollins. Lynch, due to stepping down from wrestling, relinquished her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka.