WWE star Alexa Bliss has announced on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend, musician Ryan Cabrera.

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES," Bliss, 29, said on Sunday alongside a photo of Cabrera, 38, getting down on one knee.

Cabrera posted a video of the engagement, which featured an emotional Bliss crying.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, I'm going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life!!! The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes!!" Cabrera said.

"The best day I've ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date... I love you always and forever and Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that's how I choose to live my life," he continued.

Bliss, on Monday, also uploaded a clip of herself displaying her engagement ring.