WWE stars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will guest star on Peacock's upcoming revival of Punky Brewster.

WWE released on Twitter an image of Bliss and Flair posing with the cast of the series, including lead Soleil Moon Frye , who is reprising her role as Punky Brewster.

Bliss and Flair's role on the series is being kept under wraps. Punky Brewster comes to Peacock on Feb. 25 with all 10 episodes of Season 1 available immediately.

Punky Brewster follows Frye who is now a single mom of three. Cherie Johnson also returns as Punky's best friend Cherie, with Freddie Prinze, Jr. as Punky's estranged husband Travis and Quinn Copeland as Izzy, a girl in the foster system who reminds Punky of herself.

The original Punky Brewster ran from 1984 to 1988.

Peacock launched in July and is also the home of a Saved by the Bell revival and The Office.

Peacock will become the exclusive home of the WWE Network starting on March 18. WWE Network's 17,000 hours of content will be migrating over to Peacock, including all live pay-per-views events such as WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10 and April 11. Fastlane will be the first live pay-per-view event to stream on Peacock on March 21.