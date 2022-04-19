Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are going on tour in 2022.The hip-hop music artists shared plans for a new North American tour, New York State of Mind, on Tuesday.The tour will kick off Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Mo., and come to a close Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales are available to American Express and Citi card members beginning Tuesday.Nas last released the album Magic in December. The album features the song "Wave Gods" with ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier and eight other tracks.Here's the full list of dates for the New York State of Mind tour:Aug. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSept. 1 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music CenterSept. 2 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSept. 3 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music TheatreSept. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser StageSept. 7 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music CenterSept. 8 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music PavilionSept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity TheatreSept. 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity CenterSept. 13 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterSept. 14 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachSept. 16 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube LifeSept. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekSept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music PavilionSept. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial AmphitheatreSept. 21 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreSept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood AmphitheatreSept. 24 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterSept. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance AmphitheaterSept. 26 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis PavilionSept. 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin PavilionSept. 30 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint AmphitheatreOct. 1 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland ArenaOct. 2 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota AmphitheatreOct. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl