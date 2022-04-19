Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are going on tour in 2022.

The hip-hop music artists shared plans for a new North American tour, New York State of Mind, on Tuesday.

The tour will kick off Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Mo., and come to a close Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales are available to American Express and Citi card members beginning Tuesday.

Nas last released the album Magic in December. The album features the song "Wave Gods" with ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier and eight other tracks.

Here's the full list of dates for the New York State of Mind tour:

Aug. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 2 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 8 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 13 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Sept. 14 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 16 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Life

Sept. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 26 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

Oct. 2 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl