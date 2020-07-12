Writer-producer Carina Adly MacKenzie has announced she will not return for Season 3 of The CW's sci-fi romance, Roswell, New Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I obviously don't take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands," MacKenzie tweeted.

"I am so proud of what we built over the last two years and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight."

Last month, MacKenzie had voiced on social media her outrage regarding how the show's gay sex scenes were edited when they aired in the United Kingdom.

The Hollywood Reporter said the announcement that she was leaving came amid tension with the show's production company Warner Bros. Television, the writing team and its lead actress Jeanine Mason.

But MacKenzie denied most of this in her tweet.

"This decision has nothing to do with any of the cast, crew, or writers. I love them in an epic forever handprints-on-my-soul kinda way," she said.

Warner Bros. confirmed MacKenzie's exit in a statement, explaining: "Carina Adly MacKenzie has departed as executive producer/co-showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico. The third season of the series will return to The CW as part of the network's 2021 mid-season lineup."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!