Scott Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer known to wrestling fans as "Razor Ramon," died Monday after his family took him off life support. He was 63.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away," the company said in a statement on Twitter. "WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."

Hall's impending death was revealed Sunday evening by his longtime tag team partner and close friend Kevin Nash on Instagram after multiple reports surfaced that Hall had been put on life support following multiple heart attacks due to complications from an emergency hip replacement procedure.

"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash wrote on social media. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him."

Hall began his professional wrestling career in 1984, performing with various organizations before joining World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as "The Diamond Studd."

In 1992, Hall signed a deal with WWE and introduced fans to the "Bad Guy" character of "Razor Ramon." He became a four-time Intercontinental Champion and one of WWE's top personas, participating in memorable rivalries against Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Nash and many others.

Hall returned to WCW in 1996 and joined Hulk Hogan and Nash as the founding members of the nWo (New World Order) faction, ushering in the "Monday Night Wars" era and revolutionizing the sports-entertainment industry.

After his retirement, Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as "Razor Ramon" in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Hall is survived by his son, Cody, whom he trained to be a pro wrestler, and his daughter, Cassidy.