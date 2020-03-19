WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be taking place over two nights on April 4 and April 5 at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as the host on both nights. Gronkowski has appeared on WWE programming before through his friendship with grappler Mojo Rawley.

Gronkowski will be providing more details when he appears on SmackDown Friday.

WrestleMania will be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has said that the event will also include other locations over the two nights.

This is the first time ever WrestleMania has been expanded into multiple nights. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year and was originally set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa By on April 5.