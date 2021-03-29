MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Wrath of Man.

The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Monday featuring Jason Statham as Harry, aka H, a cash truck security guard with a secret.

The preview shows H (Statham) surprise his team by unleashing deadly skills during a heist. It is later shown that H is seeking revenge for the death of his son, a civilian who was killed in a past heist.

"And I do bear a grudge," H says in the trailer.

The movie co-stars Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Post Malone and Josh Hartnett.

MGM released a poster for Wrath of Man last week that shows H with a bloody face and hands.

Wrath of Man is based on the 2004 film Le Convoyeur, written and directed by Nicolas Boukhrief. The new movie is written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with Ritchie also serving as director.

The film will mark Statham and Ritchie's fourth collaboration together, following Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Revolver.

Wrath of Man opens in theaters May 7.