'Wrath of Man' trailer shows Jason Statham bear a grudge
UPI News Service, 03/29/2021
MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Wrath of Man.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a trailer for the action thriller Monday featuring Jason Statham as Harry, aka H, a cash truck security guard with a secret.
The preview shows H (Statham) surprise his team by unleashing deadly skills during a heist. It is later shown that H is seeking revenge for the death of his son, a civilian who was killed in a past heist.
MGM released a poster for Wrath of Man last week that shows H with a bloody face and hands.
Wrath of Man is based on the 2004 film Le Convoyeur, written and directed by Nicolas Boukhrief. The new movie is written by Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with Ritchie also serving as director.
The film will mark Statham and Ritchie's fourth collaboration together, following Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Revolver.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.