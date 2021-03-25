'Wrath of Man': Jason Statham appears in poster for Guy Ritchie film
UPI News Service, 03/25/2021
MGM is giving a glimpse of the new film Wrath of Man.
The studio shared a poster for the action thriller Thursday featuring Jason Statham.
The image shows Statham looking pensive while wearing a three-piece suit. His face and hands are cut and bloodied.
Wrath of Man is based on the 2004 movie Le Convoyeur, written and directed by Nicolas Boukhrief. The new film stars Statham as Harry, a new cash truck security guard who surprises his co-workers by unleashing precision skills during a heist.
"The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score," an official synopsis reads.
