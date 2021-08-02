Michael Keaton's new film Worth is coming to Netflix in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Sept. 3, and key art for the movie Monday.

Worth is written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo. Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci star.

The new film centers on the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Keaton plays attorney and mediator Kenneth Feinberg, who was appointed by Congress to lead the fund.

"Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses," an official description reads.

"When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf ( Stanley Tucci ), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the truth human costs of the tragedy."

Borenstein and Keaton produced the film with Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Michael Sugar, Bard Dorros and Sean Sorensen.

Keaton most recently appeared in the film The Trial of the Chicago 7, which premiered on Netflix in October. He will star in the upcoming Hulu series Dopesick, based on the Beth Macy book of the same name.