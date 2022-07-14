The BBC announced filming has begun in Northern Ireland on Season 2 of its World War II drama, World on Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Series creator Peter Bowker, Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones penned the six, new, hour-long episodes, which will once again star Lesley Manville , Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown and Zofia Wichlacz.

Joining the ensemble for the new season, which will take place in October 1940 when German bombers bring the war to England, are Mark Bonnar, Ahad Raza Mir and Gregg Sulkin.

Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023. Season 1 was released in 2019.

"World on Fire Series 2 will take viewers from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat," the British broadcaster said in a press release on Thursday.

Bowker said he is happy to resume work on the show, which was put on hold for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This makes the beginning of filming especially exciting. It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show's scale and ambition," he said.

"How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little-explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict."