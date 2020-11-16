World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, has announced a new international spinoff series, Drag Race Spain.

The series will air in the U.S., U.K. and select territories on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service on the same day that the Spanish version airs on ATRESplayer Premium.

Drag Race Spain is being produced by Atresmedia Television in collaboration with Buendia Estudios. Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and Tom Campbell are executive producing.

The host, judges cast and premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Drag Race Spain joins international spinoffs Drag Race Canada, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race UK, Drag Race Thailand and Drag Race Chile (The Switch).

Drag Race UK Season 2 is coming to BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus in early 2021. Envy Peru was recently crowned the winner of Drag Race Holland Season 1.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 contestant Gigi Goode won The Competition Contestant of 2020 at E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.