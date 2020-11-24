A newly opened business in Poland is offering training services for scuba divers in its 148-foot-deep pool -- the deepest swimming pool in the world.

Deepspot, which opened its doors during the weekend in Mszczonow, boasts a 148-foot-deep pool that holds more than 280,000 cubic feet of water -- the same amount as 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The pool features underwater caves, recreations of Mayan ruins and a shipwreck reproduction. The pool is designed for scuba training and will be used to train divers for the Polish army and firefighters, officials said.

The business also features a hotel with underwater views, a tunnel for spectators to watch the divers, a restaurant and several meeting rooms.