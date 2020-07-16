Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Work It.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dance comedy Thursday featuring Sabrina Carpenter as Quinn Ackerman, a high school senior who dreams of being accepted into Duke University.

The preview shows Quinn form a dance team in the hopes of impressing Duke. With the help of her friend Jas (Liza Koshy), Quinn and her team learn to dance ahead of a big competition.

Work It is directed by Laura Terruso and co-stars Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner and Michelle Buteau. The film is written by Alison Peck and features choreography from Aakomon Jones.

Carpenter serves as an executive producer, with Alicia Keys, Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton as producers.

Netflix previously shared a teaser for Work It that shows Carpenter, Koshy and Fisher dancing at home.

Work It premieres Aug. 7.