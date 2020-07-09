The stars of Work It are gearing up for the movie's release on Netflix.

Sabrina Carpenter , who plays Quinn Ackerman in the upcoming dance comedy film, shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 7, for the movie Thursday.

The video shows footage of Carpenter (Girl Meets World) and her co-stars Jordan Fisher (Teen Beach 2) and Liza Koshy (Freakish) dancing at their respective homes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Work It follows Quinn, a high school senior who dreams of being accepted into Duke University. She forms a ragtag team of dancers in hopes of impressing the school at a dance competition.

The film is written by Alison Peck and directed by Laura Terruso, with choreography from Aakomon Jones. In addition to starring, Carpenter serves as an executive producer.