Grand Central Publishing -- a division of Hachette Book Group -- has announced it will release filmmaker Woody Allen's memoir Apropos of Nothing on April 7.

"The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print," the publisher said. "Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life."

Allen, 84, is expected to promote the book by doing several press interviews.

His children Ronan, 32, and Dylan, 34 -- who have accused the Oscar winner of sexual abuse -- quickly slammed the news.

"I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen's memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill -- a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse," journalist Ronan Farrow, a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, tweeted on Tuesday.

Ronan accused the publishers of failing to fact check Allen's book and urged them to do so by contacting his sister Dylan, who has said for years their father molested her when she was a child.

Ronan said the decision to publish his father's memoir showed "a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse."

"I've also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can't work with in good conscience," he wrote.

Dylan tweeted her own statement regarding the upcoming publication of Woody's book, calling it "deeply upsetting" to her and an "utter betrayal" of her brother Ronan.

"This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords," she said. "Hachette's complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it."

Woody Allen always denied the decades-old allegations, but has come under new scrutiny in the #MeToo era with several film/TV companies and celebrities refusing to work with him.