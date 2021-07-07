HBO released the trailer for its documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage on Wednesday. The film premieres July 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Woodstock '99 was a music festival held in July 22 - 25, 1999 in Rome, New York. It commemorated the 30th anniversary of the original 1969 Woodstock concert and came five years after Woodstock '94.

The documentary shows how Woodstock '99 spiraled out of control. Restrooms leaked into the blazing heat and mosh pits exploded in violence.

Woodstock 99 is the first in a series of Music Box documentaries created by Bill Simmons. Garret Price directed Woodstock 99.

Price interviewed Woodstock '99 organizers Michael Lang and John Scher. Performers Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of The Roots, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Moby, Jewel and more also participated in the film.