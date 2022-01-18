Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.

The animated special kicks off Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which will consist of four, extended-length specials that are themed to each season.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with their friends Donald and Goofy take a winter vacation and go on a cabin retreat in a new trailer for the special.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse go ice skating and later skiing as their vacation turns into a comedic adventure.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation with Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis provides the music with Philip Cohen serving as series producer.