Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is going to be a mom of three.

The 35-year-old actress is expecting her third child with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Gadot shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of Varsano and their two daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, resting their hands on her baby bump.

"Here we go again," Gadot captioned the post.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who starred with Gadot in Justice League, was among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"congratulations mama," the actor wrote.

Gadot confirmed her pregnancy following speculation Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. The actress wore a loose-fitting white mini dress and a Tiffany pendant necklace to present an award during the virtual ceremony.

Gadot plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended Universe. She most recently starred as the character in Wonder Woman 1984 and will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which premieres March 18 on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. announced in December that a third Wonder Woman movie is in the works.