Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is a mom of three.

The 36-year-old actress recently welcomed her third child, daughter Daniella, with her husband, Jaron Varsano.

Gadot shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her family. She and Varsano have two other daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

"My sweet family," Gadot captioned the post. "I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health."

Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson, Hilary Swank and Lucy Davis were among those to congratulate Gadot in the comments.

"Ahhhhhhh congratulations!!!" Swank wrote.

"Arhh so wonderful and gorgeous!!!! So happy for you all," Davis said.

Gadot announced in March that she was pregnant with her third child. She praised Varsano as "the greatest dad in the world" in a Father's Day post this month.

"You give our girls the perfect example of how a man should behave and the love and patience you show them is endless," Gadot wrote. "The unconditional support you give them and the knowing they will never walk alone 'cause you always got their back are such a strong base to who they will grow up to be."

"My love for you grows bigger every day, seeing you inspire them, teaching them, challenging them, loving them, I know they will become the amazing women we dream they will be," she added. "Thank you for being the dad that you are, more to come..."

Gadot plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in Wonder Woman 1984 and other films in the DC Extended Universe.