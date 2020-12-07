Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new minute-long trailer for Wonder Woman 1984.

The preview for the Gal Gadot movie debuted Sunday.

The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman is set for release on HBO Max Dec. 25.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, it will see the titular superheroine clashing with the villains Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and The Cheetah (Kristin Wiig.)

Connie Nielsen can be heard as Hippolyta, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman's mother, narrating the new trailer.

"Diana, one day you will become all that you dream of and more, Everything will be different," she said. "This world is not yet ready for all that you will do. You will become a legend."

Wonder Woman can be seen throughout the clip dancing with her beau Steve Trevor, running through streets, fighting her foes, flipping a truck and lassoing a plane.