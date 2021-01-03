Gal Gadot's superheroine adventure Wonder Woman 1984 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, straight weekend, earning an additional $5.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film was simultaneously released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Dec. 25 as a strategy meant to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its earnings from theatrical screenings in the United States and Canada last weekend was $16.7 million.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Croods: A New Age with $2.2 million, followed by News of the World at No. 3 with $1.7 million, Monster Hunter at No. 4 with $1.3 million and Fatale at No. 5 with $700,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Promising Young Woman at No. 6 with $660,000, Pinocchio at No. 7 with $280,000, The War with Grandpa at No. 8 with $115,000, Alien at No. 9 with $75,000 and Freaky at No. 10 with $55,000.