Gal Gadot's superheroine adventure Wonder Woman 1984 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was simultaneously released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Dec. 25 as a strategy meant to reach as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Croods: A New Age with $1.8 million, followed by News of the World at No. 3 with $1.2 million, Monster Hunter at No. 4 with $1.1 million and Fatale at No. 5 with $670,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Promising Young Woman at No. 6 with $560,000, Pinocchio at No. 7 with $209,000, The War with Grandpa at No. 8 with $147,000, Come Play at No. 9 with $96,000 and Alien at No. 10 with $60,000.