Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that it will release its repeatedly delayed comic-book adaptation, Wonder Woman 1984, in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

The movie will open in international theaters on Dec. 16.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with film schedules this past year, with many movies bumped to 2021 or even 2022 as theaters around the world remain closed.

Wonder Woman 1984 was slated to debut in June, but was pushed back several times.

"As we navigate these unprecedented times, we've had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans," Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement.

"This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open. We realize that a lot of consumers can't go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform."

The film was directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine.

"It's time," Gadot tweeted Wednesday, confirming the new release strategy. "We've put our hearts and souls into it."