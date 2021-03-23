Vice President Kamala Harris has joined the Lifetime special Women Making History.

Lifetime said in a press release Monday that Harris, 56, will give an intimate interview during the one-hour TV special.

Harris, the United States' first female vice president and the first African American and first Asian American vice president, will discuss some of the women who had an impact on her life and showcase other women who are helping to shape the future.

Women Making History will explore women's contributions to science, medicine, human rights and political actions while breaking down barriers in previously male-dominated roles.

The special will also feature actress Andra Day, immunologist Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, activist Crystal Echo Hawk, activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen and other women.

"For over 35 years, we've known the power of women at Lifetime, and have championed their stories and their triumphs," A+E Networks group president and chairman Paul Buccieri said. "Women Making History is a testament to the incredible strength and resiliency of women, who continue to hold up half the sky, and will continue to inspire change for our future."

Women Making History is directed by Dawn Porter, who also executive produced the special with Sharon Scott. The special airs March 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.