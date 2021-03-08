The Women Film Critics Circle has declared Promising Young Woman the Best Movie About Women for 2020.

The group also bestowed upon it the Adrienne Shelly Award for a film that most passionately opposes violence against women and rewarded its star Carey Mulligan with its Best Actress honor.

The late Chadwick Boseman earned the accolade for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao scored the prize for Best Movie By a Woman, while the Best Woman Storyteller screenwriting award went to Never Rarely Sometimes Always scribe Eliza Hittman.

La Llorona was deemed Best Foreign Film By or About Women and Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story won the award for Best Documentary By or About Women.

Emma aced the category titled Best Equality of the Sexes; Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan from Ammonite were voted Best Screen Couple; and Fei Fei from Over the Moon was declared Best Animated Female.

Miss Juneteenth won the Josephine Baker Award for best expressing the woman of color experience in America and the Karen Morley Award for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society and a courageous search for identity went to The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Julie Andrews won the Lifetime Achievement Award and Regina King was presented with the Acting and Activism Award.

The winners were announced Monday, which is International Women's Day.