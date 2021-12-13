The Women Film Critics Circle has declared Passing 2021's Best Movie About Women and the drama's stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson the year's Best Screen Couple.

The movie also won the Josephine Baker Award for best expressing the woman of color experience in America and the Karen Morley Award for best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity.

The WFCC bestowed upon The Power of the Dog filmmaker Jane Campion its awards for Best Movie By a Woman and Best Woman Storyteller.

The Best Actress accolade went to Kristen Stewart for her performance in Spencer and the Best Actor honor went to Will Smith for his work in King Richard, which also scored the award for Best Equality of the Sexes.

Titane was voted Best Foreign Film By or About Women and Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It was deemed Best Documentary By or About Women.

Mirabel from Encanto was selected Best Animated Female and Last Night in Soho earned the Adrienne Shelly Award for the year's film that most passionately opposes violence against women.

Singer and actress Dolly Parton won the Acting and Activism Award and comedian Betty White earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.