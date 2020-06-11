A woman attempting to get a document notarized in a flooded New Orleans neighborhood ended up getting a lift from a man in a canoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Crowley said he decided to take his canoe to check out the flooding in his neighborhood when he spotted Natausha Gaudin struggling to walk through the knee-deep floodwaters.

Gaudin said she was carrying an important paper to the nearby home of a lawyer to be notarized.

Crowley offered Gaudin a ride and lifted her into his canoe, which he then paddled to the lawyer's home.

Crowley and Gaudin said they were strangers before the encounter, but they were able to talk on their boat ride and became friends.

Several roads in New Orleans flooded this week due to heavy rains from Tropical Storm Cristobal.