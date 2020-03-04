A Colorado woman captured video of another woman approaching a loose moose at the side of a road and nearly getting stomped by the animal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Stonehouse posted a video to Facebook that she said was filmed in late February at the side of a Breckenridge road.

The video shows people gathered to watch a nearby moose from a distance when a woman walks up to the moose and touches its body.

The moose turns on the woman and lifts its front legs off the ground, nearly trampling the woman, who then flees from the animal.

"I'm the one who gasped in the video. It was horrifying," Stonehouse told KDVR-TV.

"I thought it was pretty shocking and everyone else around did too," Stonehouse said. "We all wanted to keep our distance and get away and let the moose do its thing. To see someone act that way, it seemed very childish and inappropriate and ignorant."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the woman in the video has been identified and was issued a citation for harassment of wildlife.