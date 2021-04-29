'Woman in the Window' clip shows Amy Adams face off with Gary Oldman
UPI News Service, 04/29/2021
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Woman in the Window.
The streaming service shared a clip from the psychological thriller Thursday featuring Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist.
The preview shows Anna (Adams) face off with Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) while speaking with police. Anna believes Alistair played a role in his wife Jane going missing, but Alistair insists Anna has never met Jane and that his wife is fine.
