An Australian woman said an unusual shift in her schedule led to her winning a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000.

The Bayswater, Western Australia, woman told Lotterywest officials she has played the Saturday Lotto drawing for decades, and always buys her ticket at the same time.

The woman said she found herself unexpectedly ahead of schedule when she stopped at the Swan Lotteries Kiosk in Bassendean.

"I went earlier to get my ticket this time by a couple of hours," she said.

The change in schedule paid off when the first line of numbers on her ticket matched the numbers in the drawing.

"I can't tell you how many times I checked the ticket as the numbers came up on the first line," the player said.

The woman won $268,454.

Lotterywest spokeswoman Pina Compagnone said there have been a number of unusual lottery stories so far this year.

"This year, we've seen winners who have used the same numbers for 30 years, to someone randomly buying a ticket on their wedding day because they were feeling lucky," Compagnone said. "For this winner it was buying a ticket a couple of hours ahead of schedule."