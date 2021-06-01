A wildlife center in Minnesota is asking the public to keep an eye out for three wolves that escaped from their enclosure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials at the Wildlife Science Center in Anoka County said a pack of about 10 wolves became agitated when a newborn pup was removed from the enclosure to be bottle fed.

"Overnight we have a 6-foot ground apron, they dug down, over the ground apron and up and went looking for their puppy," animal care coordinator Megan Beckel told KMSP-TV.

Beckel said four wolves escaped from the facility, but one of the animals, the newborn pup's father, had to be euthanized after being hit by a vehicle. She said the other three canines remain on the loose.

Beckel said the wolves are not dangerous and are not used to hunting for their own food.

"We're devastated, the wolves are scared, they're not dangerous to anybody they just want to go home," she said.

The Wildlife Science Center is home to 120 wolves, the largest captive population of the animals in North America.