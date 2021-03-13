The Apple Original film Wolfwalkers is set for a New York theatrical run at the Angelika Film Center beginning Friday.

"In celebration of the film's Irish roots and Kilkenny storyline, a special St. Patrick's Day sneak preview is also set for Wednesday, March 17 at the venue," according to a news release from the cartoon adventure's representatives.

New York City theaters reopened last week after nearly a year of being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolfwalkers will be re-released in additional theaters in major North American markets later this month and in April.

The film has been streaming on Apple TV+ since December, when it also got a limited theatrical run.

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Wolfwalkers has been nominated for 10 Annie Awards and is expected to be nominated for Best Animated Film when Oscars nods are announced Monday.

The movie is set in the 17th century and follows a young British girl who goes to Ireland with her father to hunt the last wolf pack.

"While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night," a synopsis said. "As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy."

Gkids is the North American distributor for the film. It previously released Moore's Cartoon Saloon features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.