Wolfgang Van Halen says the lyrics to his song "Distance" became a "mantra" after his dad Eddie Van Halen's death.

The 29-year-old singer and musician discussed the song and his father's death during Friday's episode of Today. Van Halen is the son of late musician Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli

In "Distance," Van Halen sings about being "not ready to move on" and being with a loved one "no matter what the distance is."

"It's almost like a mantra for you when you lose someone, anyone that plays a large role in your life," he said of the lyrics on Today. "That's kind of my mantra when I think about my dad."

Van Halen, who performed with his dad in the band Van Halen, released "Distance" as part of his solo project Mammoth WVH. He will release a full solo album in June.

"I guess a normal band would have a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer and a singer, and I'm the one doing all of that" Van Halen said of the project. "Basically, every single thing you hear is a bunch of mes all playing at the same time."

Van Halen performed an acoustic version of "Distance" on Today. He released a music video for the song featuring home movie footage in November.

Van Halen died at age 65 in October following a battle with cancer. Bertinelli, who split from Van Halen in 2001 after 20 years of marriage, gave a tearful update on Today in January.

"It's been rough. Very bittersweet. We're doing okay," the actress said of herself and her son. "We've been spending a lot of time together."

"It's hard. I've gone to text [Eddie Van Halen] a few dozen times," she added. "It's like, 'Oh, no. I can't text him right now.'"