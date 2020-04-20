The 32-year-old rapper released a new EP, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, Monday on 4/20.
The EP features seven songs, including "Y U Mad" featuring Meghan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard, "Out in Space" featuring Quavo, "Contact" featuring Tyga and "High Today" featuring Logic.
Khalifa shared a clip of "High Today" Sunday on Instagram. He will celebrate the EP's release Monday by performing a 20-minute DJ set during Weedmaps' "Higher Together: Sessions from Home" live stream event.
Khalifa released his sixth studio album, Rolling Papers 2, in 2018. The 10th anniversary of his celebrated mixtape Kush & Orange Juice occurred last week. The mixtape includes the single "Mezmorized."
"The release of Kush & Orange Juice was a watershed moment for Wiz's career and for the art of mixtapes in general," Khalifa's former manager Benjy Ginberg said in a statement. "It was during the making of this tape that Wiz really hit his stride, and, to this day, it's one of the best albums that's ever been made."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.