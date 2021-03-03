Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new film Without Remorse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Michael B. Jordan as John Clark, an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy after the murder of his pregnant wife.

Without Remorse is based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name and is a spinoff of the Jack Ryan film series. The new movie provides an origin story for John Clark, born John Kelly, one of Clancy's best-known characters.

"He is more dangerous and effective than any man we have in the field," Turner-Smith's character says of Clark (Jordan) in the trailer.

The preview shows Clark seek revenge after he is attacked and his wife is killed by Russian assassins.

"Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent ( Jamie Bell ), Kelly's mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war," an official synopsis reads. "Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy."

Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and co-stars Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. The film premieres April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Jordan will also play Clark in the Rainbow Six film. He is known for playing Killmonger in the Marvel film Black Panther and expressed interest in reprising the role in an interview with Good Morning America in February.