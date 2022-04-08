'With Love': Amazon renews romantic comedy for Season 2
UPI News Service, 04/08/2022
With Love will return for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.
The streaming service said Friday that it renewed the romantic comedy series for Season 2.
Amazon shared a collage on Twitter of the With Love cast members celebrating the show's renewal.
"The Diaz family is returning for Season 2! Get ready for more love," the caption reads.
With Love is created, written and executive produced by Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time). The series follows Lila (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), two siblings living in Portland, Ore., as they search for love and purpose.
