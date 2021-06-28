Netflix and CD Projekt Red have announced a schedule for WitcherCon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virtual event, which celebrates The Witcher television and video game series, will take place July 9.

WitcherCon will feature panels with The Witcher cast and crew and CD Projekt Red developers. It will include a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher TV series.

Netflix's Witcher TV series is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy book series. The book series was previously adapted as a video game series developed by CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey.

WitcherCon will feature the following panels:

The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny, featuring Hissrich, Chalotra, Allan, Mimi® M Khayisa and Paul Bullion. Hissrich and the cast will draw cards from a deck of fan questions that will give surprise information and backstage insights into Season 2.

CD Projekt Red's Memories from the Path: Stories Behind the Witcher Games, featuring CD Projekt Red developers. The devs will discuss how they brought the games' stories to life, revisit old memories and reminisce about favorite moments from the franchise.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Geralt of T-Rivia, featuring Hissrich, BÅ‚aÅ¼ej Augustynek, Philipp Weber and Declan De Barra. The key creators of the video games and TV series will test their knowledge of The Witcher universe during a pub-quiz style game featuring behind-the-scenes tidbits and spoilery sneak peeks.

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher: Beyond Video Games, featuring RafaÅ‚ Jaki, Bartosz Sztybor and Åukasz WoÅºniak. CD Projekt Red devs will discuss The Witcher's expanded universe of upcoming comic books and a board game.

Tales from the White Wolf: A Spotlight Conversation with Henry Cavill, hosted by Josh Horowitz. Cavill will give an in-depth conversation about fantasy, destiny and the Witcher universe, including "a surprise or two."

WitcherCon will stream July 9 at 1 p.m. EDT on Netflix's YouTube and Twitch channels. The event will stream again at 9 p.m. EDT.