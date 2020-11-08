Production on Season 2 of Henry Cavill's Netflix fantasy series, The Witcher, has been shut down after several people on the set tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deadline and Variety reported Saturday that four crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The show was being filmed at Arborfield Studios, west of London, and is expected to resume after it is determined safe to do so.

Production was shut down between March and August when actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Nivellen, tested positive.

Britain entered a lockdown on Thursday, which is set to last until at least Dec. 2, because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's books, premiered on Netflix in December.

Season 2 was slated to premiere in mid-2021. It co-stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, Basil Eidenbenz will replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel for the new episodes.

Rasmussen was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.