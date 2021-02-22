A Wisconsin man is celebrating a streak of lottery luck after he won a $50,000 Powerball prize less than two weeks after collecting a $121,000 Badger 5 jackpot.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said Norman Fuller of Port Edwards visited the Madison Lottery Office recently to collect a $121,000 prize from the Jan. 25 Badger 5 drawing, and he returned to Madison just a few days later to pick up his $50,000 prize from the Feb. 6 Powerball drawing.

Both of Fuller's tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip #347 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Fuller, a retired military veteran, said he is a regular lottery player, but he was shocked to win two big jackpots in such a short amount of time.

The winner said he plans on using his winnings to become debt free and share with his children and other family members. Fuller said he plans to continue playing the lottery in the hopes of extending his winning streak.