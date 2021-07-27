Winston Duke will be voicing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Spotify's upcoming scripted podcast, Batman Unburied.

Jason Isaacs is joining Duke as Batman's trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth. More casting announcements will be made at a later date.

Batman Unburied is a psychological thriller where Bruce Wayne is a forensic pathologist working at Gotham Hospital.

Bruce Wayne is tasked with examining the victims of serial killer The Harvester and will have to overcome his own mental demons to save Gotham as Batman.

The audio drama represents the first project from Spotify's exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. and DC Comics to produce a slate of scripted podcasts.

David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight Rises, Man of Steel) is executive producing along with his company Phantom Four.

Duke is best known for starring in Black Panther and Us. Isaacs is best known for the Harry Potter series and Star Trek: Discovery.