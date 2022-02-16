Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is coming back to New York City this summer for an off-Broadway run.

The musical, which uses life-sized puppets and is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will present performances from June 18 through July 31 at the Hundred Acre Theatre at Theatre Row.

The show, intended for all ages, is inspired by the beloved book series by A.A. Milne and classic Winnie the Pooh features from Disney. The play was first launched in New York City in October.

Casting for the summer engagement will be announced at a later time. Winnie the Pooh features music by the Sherman Brothers with additional songs by Milne.

"The music, the spectacular life-size puppets and the charming performances are the perfect way to introduce (or re-introduce) audiences to live theatre, and this is a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages," Rockefeller said in a statement.

"We persevered through a difficult winter season and have continued to prioritize the safety of all our patrons. We are excited to bring the Hundred Acre Wood back to the city so that more families (young and old) can safely join us during the summer months," he continued.