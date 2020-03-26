South Korean boy band Winner is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video Thursday for the single "Hold" featuring Akmu member Suhyun.

The video shows the members of Winner play overprotective brothers to Suhyun. The members try to take Suhyun's phone and spy on the singer during dates.

"Hold" appears on Winner's forthcoming third studio album, Remember. The album is slated for release April 9.

Winner released the EP Cross in October. The EP includes the single "Soso," which the group released a "making of" video for the song's music video the same month.

Winner consists of Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon. The group debuted in 2014 and is known for the singles "Empty," "Really Really," "Love Me Love Me" and "Millions."