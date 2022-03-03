South Korean singer Seungyoon is gearing up to release a new solo single.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, born Kang Seung-yoon, shared a title poster for the song, "Born to Love You," on Thursday.

The poster shows Seungyoon wearing jeans and an open oversized jacket that shows his bare chest.

"Born to Love You" features lyrics by Treasure singer Bang Ye-dam and is composed by Bang, Rovin and LeeSS.

Seungyoon had announced his comeback with a release poster Wednesday that showed him gazing at his reflection.

Seungyoon will release "Born to Love You" on March 14. The song is his fourth solo single after "Iyah," "Stealer," "Wild and Young" and "It Rains."

Winner also consists of Jinwoo, Seunghoon and Mino. The group is signed to YG and released its third studio album, Remember, in April 2020.