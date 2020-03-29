Wings alum David Schramm has died at age 73, his publicist Rick Miramontez said Sunday.

The actor died in New York, but no other details about the circumstances or cause of his death were immediately available.

The Kentucky native studied at Julliard and was a member of John Houseman and Margot Harley's The Acting Company in New York.

While his film credits include Let It Ride, Johnny Handsome and A Shock to the System, he is best known for his role of Roy Biggins on the sitcom Wings for eight seasons from 1990 to 1997.

His formed co-star tweeted a photo of Schramm smiling Sunday.

Schramm also appeared in stage productions of Three Sisters, Bedroom Farce, Goodbye Fidel, Born Yesterday, A Chorus of Disapproval, The Beard of Avon, Candida, Waiting for Godot and Finian's Rainbow.